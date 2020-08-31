Coronavirus update: Germany reports 610 new infections, daily cases fall for the second-straight day

According to the latest data published by Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 242,381 with a total of 9,298 deaths.
The German disease and epidemic control center, RKI, reported that the cases increased by 610 this Monday while the death count rose by three.
The country witnessed a rise of 780 new infections on Sunday. Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 regional leaders agreed to ban major public gatherings and impose a national fine for mask shirkers, as the country battles with an increase in COVID-19 cases.
EUR/USD firmer above 1.1900
EUR/USD trades better bid above 1.1900 on the back of a broadly weaker US dollar. The common currency benefit from the improvement in the German virus data.
