Coronavirus update: Germany reports 182 new infections

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 176,551, with a total of 8,003 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 182 in Germany on Tuesday versus Monday’s +342. The death toll rose by 41, the tally showed.

EUR/USD unfazed by the stats

EUR/USD is holding lower ground just above 1.0900 amid broad US dollar rebound, as the risk sentiment remains fragile amid escalating US-China tensions and ahead of German ZEW Survey.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron announced their joint proposal for a EUR500 billion European recovery fund, via a virtual conference.