Coronavirus update: Germany reports 16% jump in new cases, India confirms 6 more deaths

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 42,288, with a total of 253 deaths reported as on Friday.
Cases rose by 5,780 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55.
The coronavirus death toll in Indonesia rose to 78 on Thursday as authorities confirmed 20 more fatalities across the country. The number of cases increased to 893, with 103 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s Health Ministry said the country reported 91 new coronavirus infections, taking up its tally to 1,136, with five deaths. The Ministry added that 97 patients have recovered so far and gone home since the outbreak.
India’s Health Ministry said the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 649 from 606 on Wednesday evening, of which 16 had died. Six more deaths were reported.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed another 40 new coronavirus cases in the city this Friday, bring the total number of cases to about 300. This comes as the government is contemplating whether to announce a complete lockdown to curb the spread.
As Reuters reports, “there are now over half a million coronavirus cases reported across 202 countries. Of the 531,000 cases reported, over 60,000 were added in the past day, and 2,532 new deaths in 59 countries brought the total death toll to over 24,000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets cool after three-day rally
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, off the highs. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Forex Today: Will King Dollar be re-coronated after the plunge? Virus, consumer data, eyed
The US dollar remains on the back foot after plunging on Thursday alongside the third consecutive rise in stocks, yet S&P futures are pointing to a downside correction.
Gold risk reversals flip for calls
Gold calls are claiming higher implied volatility premium than puts for the third straight day, indicating investors are adding bets to position for strength in the yellow metal.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.