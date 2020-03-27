Coronavirus update: Germany reports 16% jump in new cases, India confirms 6 more deaths

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 42,288, with a total of 253 deaths reported as on Friday.

Cases rose by 5,780 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55.

The coronavirus death toll in Indonesia rose to 78 on Thursday as authorities confirmed 20 more fatalities across the country. The number of cases increased to 893, with 103 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s Health Ministry said the country reported 91 new coronavirus infections, taking up its tally to 1,136, with five deaths. The Ministry added that 97 patients have recovered so far and gone home since the outbreak.

India’s Health Ministry said the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 649 from 606 on Wednesday evening, of which 16 had died. Six more deaths were reported.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed another 40 new coronavirus cases in the city this Friday, bring the total number of cases to about 300. This comes as the government is contemplating whether to announce a complete lockdown to curb the spread.

As Reuters reports, “there are now over half a million coronavirus cases reported across 202 countries. Of the 531,000 cases reported, over 60,000 were added in the past day, and 2,532 new deaths in 59 countries brought the total death toll to over 24,000.”