South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, KRW

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, South Korea confirmed 91 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 9,332.

The South reported eight new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 139.

Further, the health institute showed that 384 more fully recovered coronavirus patients are released, with total cured people standing at 4,528.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago South Korea was only showing around a 0.6% case-fatality rather, which has now risen to around 1.4%.