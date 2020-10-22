Coronavirus update: Germany reports 11,287 new cases, biggest single-day surge

Germany confirmed 11,287 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, recording the biggest single-day rise so far, the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

The total tally stands now stands at 392,049. On Tuesday, the count rose by 7,830.

The death rose by 30, bringing up the total count to 9,905. The rise in the daily death count has been on a declining trend.

Note that with the onset of autumn, the infection rates are speeding up in key European economies, including Spain, France and Italy.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is back in the red zone on Thursday, as the US dollar rebounds amid broad risk-aversion.

The spot loses 0.16% to trade at 1.1841, as we write.