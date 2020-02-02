Coronavirus Update: 9 cases in US, Hubei province reports 56 new coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus continues to spread and the death toll is rising in China. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide is now 14,557, most of which are in China. This follows last week's emergency warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) ad the data is according to the agency.

CNBC reports that the global death toll has risen to at least 304. Reuters reports 350 deaths following 56 new coronavirus deaths in Hubei.

China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday. The province has also confirmed 2,103 new cases of infection on Feb. 2, with the total reaching 11,177 by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, a ninth case of the virus has now been reported in the US which is the second case in the San Francisco Bay area. The case is in a woman who was recently in Wuhan, China, and visited the US to see family on Jan 23, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

Market implications



