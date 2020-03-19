Coronavirus update: 3,269 confirmed cases in UK, 3,405 fatalities in Italy

The UK government reported on Thursday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 3,269 with 144 fatalities.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Italy increased by 427 to 3,405 in the last 24 hours and confirmed cases rose by 24.9% to 41,035 from 35,713.
Elsewhere, French public health official reported that 1,122 people are in need of life support and the death toll in the country rose to 372 from 264 with 10,995 infected. Total cases in Ireland climbed to 557 from 366.
Eyes on Remdesivir
Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters at a news conference at the White House, US President Donald Trump said Gilead's Remdesivir seems to have very good results fighting the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences' shares rose sharply following these comments but the company hasn't yet published an official statement on the experimental COVID-19 therapy.
