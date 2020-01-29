Coronavirus to significantly impact Australian tourism - CBA

In an interview with Bloomberg, Head of bond and rates strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Martin Whetton, spoke about the negative impact of the China coronavirus on the Australian economy.

Key Quotes:

"There are fears that the coronavirus will significantly impact tourism numbers for Australia on top of the impact from recent bushfires."

"We hold the view of lower market rates and we target 10-year yields at 0.85% in the coming months."