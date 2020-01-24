Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts

China's People's Daily now reports that 10 cities have curbs on travel.

The containment efforts by the Chinese authorities seem to be of little help, as the China Coronavirus outbreak spills over internationally, with more cases reported from across the Pacific to Atlantic.

Fresh reports from Xinhua news agency cited that a total of 1,072 suspected cases have been reported in China’s 20 provincial-level regions, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura expressed concern and said that 710 Japanese nationals in Wuhan presently.

Meanwhile, six people in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland are undergoing tests for the coronavirus.

A patient at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, US is being evaluated for the virus.

Earlier today, Yonhap reported the second case of the coronavirus following the confirmation from the government.

The risk sentiment remains fragile, as the demand for the safe-havens is seen picking up pace amid the virus scare and its impact on the global economic growth.

USD/JPY has turned negative and now tests lows below 109.45 while the Aussie trades listless below 0.6850. The Asian stocks are trading mixed while the S&P 500 futures post small gains.