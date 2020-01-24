105 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in Hubei - Global Times

Citing the latest update on the coronavirus situation in China, Global Times reported that 105 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus were confirmed in Hubei, a province in Central China. Wuhan is Hubei’s capital.
Further Details:
The National Museum of China in Beijing will close from Saturday to avoid the spread of the virus.
Starting from 10 am Friday (local time), Huangshi, another city in Hubei Province, would suspend ferry and bus operation, close the Yangtze river bridge and stop passenger traffic.
Separately, the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported the second case of the coronavirus following the confirmation from the government.
- Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China at 830 as of Jan 23 - State media
- Latest on coronavirus: Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace, Japan marked second case
A sense of caution prevails in Asia this Friday amid rising China coronavirus concerns, as the yen looks to regain the bid tone amid mixed Asian equities and holiday-thinned light trading. Chinese traders are out for a week, celebrating Lunar New Year.
