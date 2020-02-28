Coronavirus: South Korea reports 315 new cases, Nigeria, New Zealand first cases

South Korea has confirmed 315 new cases of coronavirus, with the total reaching 2,337. The North Asian nation has the highest number of infected people outside China.

Nigeria is the first sub-Saharan country to report a case in Lagos. Some fear that ineffective health systems in the continent may struggle to cope with the illness.

New Zealand joined the list of countries announcing cases of the respiratory disease. The New Zealand dollar reacted with a significant fall.

The market mood remains sours with stocks and oil falling while the safe-haven yen is finding demand.

