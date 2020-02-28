Forex Today: Coronavirus crash boosts EUR, JPY as USD only beats minors, more carnage awaited

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 28:
The stock market sell-off has worsened as major US indices fell over 4% on Thursday and over 10% from the highs. Other markets are followed as a bear market and global recession risks are rising.
The disease has spread to sub-Saharan Africa with the first case in Nigeria, the US has ramped up testing, Japan is closing schools, South Korean cases top 2,000, and the US is ramping up testing. President Donald Trump has praised America's dealing with the virus. The number of worldwide cases has topped 83,000. More and more companies have published warnings and forecasters are updating their projections for 2020. The World Health Organization has said that the outbreak is at a "decisive stage." The WHO may soon declare Covid-19 as a pandemic.
The safe-haven yen has been gaining ground with USD/JPY falling below 109. US ten-year yields have reached new record lows below 1.24%. Gold has been unable to capitalize on the recent market slump and trades below $1,630.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, as falling US yields weigh on the dollar and efforts by Olaf Scholz, Germany's finance minister, to introduce fiscal stimulus have buoyed the euro. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, does not see the need for imminent monetary stimulus in the wake of the crisis.
GBP/USD has been struggling around 1.29 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid down a tough stance ahead of post-Brexit talks that kick off on Monday. The UK threatens to walk away by June if not enough progress is made. Mark Carney, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, has said that economic growth will be downgraded in the UK.
Oil: The Financial Times has reported that Saudi Arabia aims to cut oil production by one million barrels per day to face dwindling demand. Prices have been hit hard with WTI at around $46.
Commodity currencies have crashed, with AUD/USD nearing 0.65 and NZD/USD dropping below 0.6250 amid the first case of coronavirus in New Zealand.
Fed: Charles Evans, President of the Chicago branch of the Federal Reserve, has echoed his colleagues by saying the bank is watching the situation closely but he also does not see the need to act. The odds for a rate cut in March are growing according to bond markets.
The economic calendar features preliminary inflation figures from Germany for February, Canadian Gross Domestic Product data for December, and several US figures. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) is set to remain below the 2% goal.
Investors are waiting for next week's first significant economic figures related to coronavirus.
See March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events to rock markets in first week of March
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 1.10 as Fed cut odds rise amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Forex Today: Coronavirus crash boosts EUR, JPY as USD only beats minors, more carnage awaited
The stock market sell-off has worsened as major US indices fell over 4% on Thursday and over 10% from the highs.
WTI: Bears break $46.00 to refresh 13-month low, focus on $44.50
WTI drops to $45.86, down 1.92%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the oil benchmark tests the lowest since January 02, 2019. Failures to register pullback, a sustained trading below the initial monthly bottom keeps sellers hopeful.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.