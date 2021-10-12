Coinbase Stock News and Forecast: Why is COIN stock up?

- COIN surges on Monday along with other crypto stocks.
- Bitcoin is the catalyst as it surges higher again.
- COIN looks better technically on the chart.
Crypto stocks were the hot sector on Monday as the rally in Bitcoin continues. The move was started by market man Powell, normally so kind to equity markets, but this time taking a shine to crypto as well. He said last week in testimony that there were no plans to ban Bitcoin, which sent the crypto leader on a charge. Worries had been high as China has been cracking down regularly on the crypto sphere and targeting Bitcoin activity among other crypto currency activities. Bitcoin broke above $55,000 and has held there and now is pushing to toward $60,000. With such a powerful tailwind, there was only one way to go for crypto stocks on Monday and most registered strong surges. COIN stock rising just over 3% made it actually a laggard when stocks such as RIOT and MARA popped between 6% and 7%.
Coinbase (COIN) stock news
|Market Cap
|$52.6 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$50.4 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|24
|
Price/Book
|51
|Price/Sales
|38
|Gross Margin
|87%
|Net Margin
|44%
|EBITDA
|$2.34 billion
|52 week high
|$ 429.54
|52 week low
|$208
|Short Interest
|2.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $377.35
The analyst community remains bullish on COIN stock ahead of the next earnings release. Certainly, competitor Binance looks to see soaring volumes as data from CryptoCompare.com compiled for Reuters showed volumes surging between July and September, despite some regulatory pressure. Recently, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau said COIN is likely to top earnings estimates for the third quarter due out in November. This is due to recent volatility in the price of Bitcoin. As it was written before the latest surge in the price of Bitcoin, this adds further weight to Lau's argument.
Coinbase (COIN) stock forecast
A rather tentative lower support line shows that each spike lower actually bottomed out higher than the previous one and possibly alerted us to the fact that COIN may have been in an uptrend all along since May. Who would have thought? The narrative had been the weakness since the IPO. Now COIN is above the 9 and 21-day moving averages and also the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into a bullish signal. Getting above $265 brings COIN stock into a light volume zone as shown from the volume profile bars on the right of the daily chart below. The target and resistance will then come from the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) at $273.
Our call form last week: "On Tuesday we said COIN will be bullish if it breaks $245.80, and this is duly what transpired on COIN stock, but we wanted confirmation of the move from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a crossover from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to confirm this." We remain bullish.
FXStreet View: Bullish above $245.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
