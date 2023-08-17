- Coinbase trades lower for the sixth consecutive session.
- The National Futures Association approved Coinbase’s crypto futures trading plans on Wednesday
- COIN stock has been in a downtrend since July 14.
- Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.
Coinbase Global (COIN) stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday, and Thursday might make it seven. COIN stock lost 2% to trade at $77.45 in the first half hour of the regular session on Thursday. The overall market is mixed as the Dow Jones index advances slightly and the NASDAQ Composite pulls back gingerly.
The crypto exchange announced Wednesday that it had received regulatory approval to launch crypto futures, and COIN shares initially advanced nearly 4% on the news before worrying FOMC Minutes sent the overall market and COIN into a tailspin.
The FOMC Minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed that a majority of governors thought further tightening would be required to get a handle on core US inflation. However, the CME FedWatch Tool gives only an 11% chance that the central bank raises rates at its September policy meeting and a 33% chance it does so at the December meeting.
Coinbase stock news
Coinbase received approval for its futures platform from the US National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory institution designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The approval gives Coinbase the right to become a futures commission merchant.
"Coinbase will now be the first crypto-native leader to directly offer traditional spot crypto trading alongside regulated and leveraged crypto futures, on an integrated trading solution for our verified customers," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Coinbase executives began the process of seeking futures permission back in September 2021, so the whole ordeal took nearly two years to bear fruit. Last year Coinbase purchased the regulated derivatives exchange FairX and changed its name to Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.
“The global crypto derivatives market represents ~75% of crypto trading volume worldwide and is a critical trader access point,” Coinbase said in a statement. “The ability to trade using margin gives customers leverage and access to the crypto market with less upfront investment than traditional spot trading.”
Already this year alone, Coinbase reports that $4.7 billion in notional value of Bitcoin futures have been traded on the platform. Additionally, $2 billion worth of Ethereum futures have exchanged hands.
In other news, filings from prominent hedge fund Coatue Management show it sold 637K class A shares of Coinbase during the second quarter.
Coinbase stock forecast
Coinbase stock has been trending lower since the July 14 range high at $114.43. On August 3, COIN’s 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) broke below its 21-day SMA counterpart, foreshadowing further downside movement.
Last week, COIN broke through the significant $85 level that served as staunch resistance in both February and March. The next level to tackle comes at $76. That level also proved to be stubborn resistance in July through October of 2022 and then separately as support in early July 2023.
Coinbase is already slightly below the 50-day SMA, and the 100-day SMA sits near $70. COIN stock could soon enter into oversold territory as it has reached 39 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Typically, an RSI reading below 30 means an entity is oversold.
COIN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
