Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation

Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday. Currently, COIN is trading at $369.08 and the company is valued at almost $100 billion.

During the first quarter of the year, San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange's shares were trading privately at a volume-weighted average price of $343.58.

According to the SEC filings, the company has 56 million users globally and carries an estimated $223 billion worth of assets on its platform.