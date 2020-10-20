Clorox Co (CLX Stock) may rise after four down days, coronavirus is key

- NYSE: CLX has shed around 5% in four days, and could bounce back.
- Rising COVID-19 cases in the US could bring people indoors and increase the consumption of Clorox's products.
- The firm's new management enjoys credit from investors.
Coronavirus is a dominant theme for markets – stocks have risen on hopes for a new relief bill and dropped as pessimism about talks in Capitol Hill diminished. Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) has mostly been moving with the broader mood. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell by 1.63% and CLX shed some 1.22%.
However, every crisis also presents opportunities. Clorox produces a wide range of products consumed at home – and the pandemic means more people are staying indoors. COVID-19 infections are surging in Europe and have already resulted in restrictions in various countries and regions, yet little attention has been paid to Clorox's home market.
As temperatures fall, cases are rising, especially in colder states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois, but figures are advancing elsewhere. Even if governors refrain from imminent action to prevent social gatherings, more people are likely to work from home or keep their children away from school whenever possible.
Infections are rising in early autumn and the situation could further worsen as winter arrives. More time at home implies more demand for cleaning and other products, potentially boosting Clorox's sales and its stock price.
Another reason to be bullish on CLX is its new management. Linda Rendle has assumed the position of CEO a month ago, and still enjoys a "honeymoon" from investors. Moreover, as the new boss, she could make internal reorganization that would make Clorox more profitable.
CLX Stock Price
NYSE: CLX has been falling for four consecutive days, shedding nearly $10 and almost 5% from its closing peak of $221.17 on October 13. Critical support awaits at $209.11, which is the lowest point in October. The initial upside target is $215.13, a swing high from last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.