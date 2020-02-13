‘Clinically diagnosed cases’ included in Hubei to effectively fix a loophole in COVID-19 spread – Global Times

The highly read Chinese news outlet, Global Times, offers additional insights into the new procedures for coronavirus diagnosis in Hubei province, which led to a big jump in the new confirmed cases in the epicenter and sent the financial markets across Asia into a tailspin.

Key Quotes:

"A suspected case will be clinically diagnosed as long as the patient shows pulmonary lesions typical of the new coronary pneumonia following a CT scan, even if they have not been given a nucleic acid test.

There are patients whose nucleic acid tests do not appear positive in the lab, but they cannot be ruled out as a potential infection.

In such cases, individuals could easily transmit the virus to the public. Including such patients in reports of new cases will facilitate quarantine measures and allow them to receive medical treatment in hospitals, which is good for both the patients and the public at the same time."