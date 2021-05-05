Fed's Clarida: We are still long way from goals, want to see actual progress

In a CNBC interview, Federal Reserve's Richard Clarida says it is not yet time to talk about taper.
Key comments
Clarida says we are still long way from goals, want to see actual progress.
Clarida says not there yet, on 'substantial progress'.
Clarida says true US unemployment rate closer to 10%.
Clarida says Yellen indicated she was not predicting or advising on Fed policy.
Clarida says baseline view is that we don't overheat.
Clarida says if see unforseen inflation pressures will use tools to bring it down.
Clarida says there are risks to both sides of outlook that we have to factor in.
Clarida says will be upward pressure on inflation as economy reopens, but over time those will work out.
Clarida says data is telling us that inflation won't persist over a long period of time.
Clarida says asset purchases are providing important support to economy.
Clarida says he expects growth this year of 7%.
Clarida says expect growth rate to attenuate as we dig out of deep hole.
Clarida says US will be a locomotive for global growth this year.
Clarida says it's going to take some time to get a sense of how the labor market will adjust.
Market reactions
The markets are consolidated in the afternoon on Wednesday with the US dollar flat on the day in the last half of the remaining hour on Wall Street.
DXY is holding around 91.3120 as the comments are digested.
EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold: Choppy conditions at critical levels
Gold is trapped on the daily time frame and traders are looking for a confirmation bias. The bulls are watching for a break of monthly resistance to confirm their bias. Bears are yet to fully test the weekly support structure.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.