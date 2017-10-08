CIA agrees North Korea can fit nuclear weapon on missile - NBC

CIA agrees North Korea can fit nuclear weapon on missile - NBCBy Eren Sengezer
"The CIA and other key U.S. intelligence agencies agree with the assessment that North Korea has successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon to place atop a ballistic missile," NBC News said in a recent article citing U.S. officials.
Key quotes:
- The disclosure adds to the emerging picture about a new intelligence estimate that has significantly ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and North Korea
- What has yet to be learned is what confidence level various agencies ascribe to the analysis — low, medium or high
- U.S. officials have also been pushing back on the idea that they were surprised by the development, saying that it had been expected for some time
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.