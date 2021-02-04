Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV Stock) Price and News: Investors sell off on report of no imminent Lucid Motors merger

NYSE:CCIV dropped by 8.25% on Wednesday, even as broader markets continue to rally.

The Wall Street Journal reported that there were still no plans to merge with Lucid Motors.

The SPAC stock is still trading at a premium despite the report.

NYSE:CCIV has finally slowed down after being one of the most popular SPAC targets for investors looking to get in on the ground floor of the up and coming Lucid Motors. That momentum came to a screeching halt on Wednesday as the stock dropped by 8.25% to close the trading session at $29.49. Shares made a slight recovery near the closing bell after dropping to $27.58 before some investors jumped in at the discounted price.

The catalyst for the drop in price was a Wall Street Journal report that the highly anticipated merger between Churchill Capital and upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors is not at all imminent. Investors have been piling into the SPAC stock since early January, where the initial rumors of a merger with Lucid were reported. Lucid is widely viewed as a luxury electric vehicle brand that has a chance to disrupt industry leader Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stranglehold on the market. With a manufacturing plant in Arizona nearly ready to start production of its Lucid Air sedan, many investors believed that CCIV would be a chance to get the next parabolic electric vehicle stock at a discount.

CCIV stock forecast

But is CCIV trading at a discount? It is currently one of the highest price SPAC stocks on the market – higher even than Chamath Palihapitiya’s IPOD, IPOE, and IPOF companies. The proposed Lucid merger has already been baked into the high price, so investors who want to get in may want to wait, as the stock should continue to decline the longer it goes without an announcement for a merger.