Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV Stock) Price and News: Investors sell off on report of no imminent Lucid Motors merger

- NYSE:CCIV dropped by 8.25% on Wednesday, even as broader markets continue to rally.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that there were still no plans to merge with Lucid Motors.
- The SPAC stock is still trading at a premium despite the report.
NYSE:CCIV has finally slowed down after being one of the most popular SPAC targets for investors looking to get in on the ground floor of the up and coming Lucid Motors. That momentum came to a screeching halt on Wednesday as the stock dropped by 8.25% to close the trading session at $29.49. Shares made a slight recovery near the closing bell after dropping to $27.58 before some investors jumped in at the discounted price.
The catalyst for the drop in price was a Wall Street Journal report that the highly anticipated merger between Churchill Capital and upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors is not at all imminent. Investors have been piling into the SPAC stock since early January, where the initial rumors of a merger with Lucid were reported. Lucid is widely viewed as a luxury electric vehicle brand that has a chance to disrupt industry leader Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stranglehold on the market. With a manufacturing plant in Arizona nearly ready to start production of its Lucid Air sedan, many investors believed that CCIV would be a chance to get the next parabolic electric vehicle stock at a discount.
CCIV stock forecast
But is CCIV trading at a discount? It is currently one of the highest price SPAC stocks on the market – higher even than Chamath Palihapitiya’s IPOD, IPOE, and IPOF companies. The proposed Lucid merger has already been baked into the high price, so investors who want to get in may want to wait, as the stock should continue to decline the longer it goes without an announcement for a merger.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BoE set to rock GBP/USD on Super Thursday
The Bank of England is expected to leave its policy unchanged but report on negative interest rates and publish new forecasts. GBP/USD is on the back foot ahead of the event, due to dollar strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
EUR/USD slides below 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.