Chinese Officials: China's Xi to present Trump with terms for settling trade fight - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carries a story on Thursday, citing the Chinese officials with knowledge of the plan that the Chinese President Xi is considering presenting the US President Trump with a set of terms for settling the trade dispute, including lifting the ban on the US sales to Huawei Technologies.

The Chinese officials said: “Among the preconditions, Beijing is insisting that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Beijing also wants the U.S. to lift all punitive tariffs and drop efforts to get China to buy even more U.S. exports than Beijing said it would when the two leaders last met in December.”

“Despite his preconditions, Mr. Xi isn’t expected to take a confrontational tone with Mr. Trump”, the officials added.

They said that Xi “will sketch out what he envisions as an optimal bilateral relationship, which includes China’s help on security issues vexing to the U.S., especially Iran and North Korea.”