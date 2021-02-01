Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jan missed: 51.5 vs exp 52.6; prev 53.0, AUD holds

Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for Jan arrived at 51.5 vs exp 52.6; prev 53.0.

Business conditions faced by Chinese manufacturers improved at the slowest rate for seven months at the start of 2021, according to latest PMI data. Companies signalled softer increases in output and new orders, alongside a renewed decline in new export work, as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic weighed on demand conditions. At the same time, stock shortages and shipping delays led to a further marked deterioration in supplier performance and added further upwards pressure on costs. Consequently, firms raised their selling prices at the steepest rate since mid-2018.

AUD/USD pressures support of the correction from the day's lows but holds despite the data miss.

Description of the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.