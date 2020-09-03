Chinese Aug Caixin Services PMI 54.0 vs 54.1 prior

Reuters reported that the recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fourth straight month in August, an industry survey showed on Thursday, with companies hiring more people for the first time since January.
The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 54.0 from July's 54.1, dipping for the second month after June's decade high, but staying above the 50-mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.
AUD/USD has recovered from the session lows of 0.7310.
Details
The services sector, which accounts for about 60% of the economy and half of urban jobs, had been slower to return to growth initially than large manufacturers, but the recovery has gathered pace in recent months as COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings lifted.
Firms started to hire more in August after six months of layoffs, indicating some recovery in a labour market that has been hit hard by sharp falls in demand and epidemic restrictions earlier in the year.
Domestic demand drove new orders, with the Caixin survey showing new export businesses received by Chinese services firms contracting again in August, albeit at a slower pace.
However, the growth in new orders was the weakest in four months and dropped below the long-term average.
The ongoing resumption of work and normalisation of market demand continued to promote the post-epidemic economic recovery,
said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group.
Service firms remained optimistic about business prospects as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns, although a sub-index for confidence in the year dipped from July's multi-year high.
China returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but unexpected weakness in domestic consumption underscored the need for more policy support to bolster the recovery.
Many analysts expect the country to be the only major economy to mark positive annual growth in 2020.
Description of the Caixin Services PMI
The Caixin Services PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private service sector companies. The panel has been carefully selected to accurately replicate the true structure of the services economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the lows, above.7300 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood.
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics
USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.
Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940
Gold fails to keep the bounces off Wednesday’s low of $1,932.73, drops for the second day in a row. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.
EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains
The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines.