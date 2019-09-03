China’s Vice Premier Liu: China firmly opposes trade war

China’s Vice Premier Liu He crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that China is firmly opposing the trade war adding that it is not good for China, the US, or the world.

"We hope two sides seek common ground while setting aside differences," Liu He added. "We hope to appropriately resolve the issue on basis of equality and mutual respect."

These comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was still down around 1% on the day.