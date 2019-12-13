China's Vice Finance Minister: Cancelling tariffs is core to China's concerns

Cancelling tariffs is core to China's concerns and the United States has promised to cancel additional tariffs on Chinese products, China's Vice Finance Minister said during China's State Council Information Office's press conference on Friday.

"China hopes the US to follow up on its promises," the minister added. "China has decided to cancel tariffs scheduled to take effect on Sunday."

Following the initial spike at the start of the press briefing, the 10-yeas US Treasury bond yield lost its traction and was last down around 1% on the day.