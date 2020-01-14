China’s Trade data (CNY): Imports and exports jump sharply in December

China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY +330 billion versus CNY 315 billion expected and CNY 274.21 billion last.

Exports came in at +9% vs. +2.8% expected and +1.3% last, while imports arrived at +17.7% vs. -1.4% expected and +2.5% last.

For the year 2019, exports are up +5% YoY while imports rose 1.6% while the trade balance came in at CNY +2.92 trillion.

Trade between the US and China decreased by 10.7% YoY in 2019.

The upbeat Chinese trade data served failed to impress the AUD bulls, leaving AUD/USD pair in lows around 0.6890 region, as the focus remains on the US-China trade deal signing.