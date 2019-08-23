China's state-backed aluminium producer misses coupon payment on Dollar bond

Qinghai Provincial Investment Group, a state-backed Chinese aluminum producer, is yet to make a coupon payment on a $300 million 2020 note, which came due Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report.

It is worth noting that there is no grace period for a missed coupon on Qinghai Provincial’s 2020 note, according to the bond prospectus.

Missing the dollar bond coupon payment indicates that a local government-led debt restructuring program is yet to ease financial pressures.