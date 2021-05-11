China's sinovac vaccine gets accolades, Johnson & Johnson jabbing linked for 23 blood clotting case

As the global economy gradually overcomes the pandemic, except for India and Japan, Bloomberg came out with the report suggesting China’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. as highly effective in the real-world study.

The report cites research on the Indonesian health workers and found over 96% got protected from hospitalization due to the jabbing. “Indonesia tracked 25,374 health workers in capital city Jakarta for 28 days after they received their second dose and found that the vaccine protected 100% of them from death and 96% from hospitalization as soon as seven days after, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in an interview on Tuesday. The workers were tracked until late February,” said Bloomberg.

Earlier Brazil was spotted cheering the Chinese vaccine while Chile criticized the pandemic’s cure.

Elsewhere, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 23 blood clotting issues linked to the Johnson & Johnson inoculation while saying, “the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks.”

It's worth mentioning that Brazil suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women while Pfizer-BioNTech gets multiple orders from the Eurozone of late.

Although the news should have ideally favored the market sentiment, the pre-US CPI caution seems to weigh on the mood.

