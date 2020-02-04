China’s Pres. Xi: The coronavirus is a “major test” for China - Xinhua

China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua, carried a story on Tuesday, citing comments from the country’s President Xi Jinping, delivered in a Monday meeting with top Chinese officials on the coronavirus outbreak.

Xi noted: “The outbreak is a major test of China's system and capacity for governance, and we must sum up the experience and draw a lesson from it.”

The meeting resulted in a call to improve China's public health and emergency management system, an overhaul of environmental sanitation and a crackdown on illegal wildlife markets and trade, Xinhua added.

Yuan on a road to recovery

Amid ongoing China’s coronavirus scare, the yuan is rebounding alongside the Chinese stocks after Monday’s steep losses.

At the press time, USD/CNY corrects sharply from a two-month high of 7.0259 to now trade near 7.0025 region, down 0.26% so far.