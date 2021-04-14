China’s Premier Li urges more communication between Beijing and Washington

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of senior US executives on Tuesday, Sino-American communication must be stepped up, doing away with the differences, per Reuters.

“(We need to) step up dialogue and communication, and expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and push Sino-U.S. relations towards the direction of overall stability,” Li said.

Meanwhile, Gao Jian, Vice Director at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) International Department, said: “We hope the U.S. business circle could work together with NDRC to push the great ship of Sino-U.S. relations back to the track of healthy development as soon as possible.”

Market implications

Strengthening US-China relations via communication could offer a much-needed tailwind to the risk sentiment, pushing AUD/USD further beyond 0.7650 levels.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7657, up 0.24% on the day.