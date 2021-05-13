China’s Premier Li: Economy facing slew of challenges over jobs, private sector

“The economy had been stabilizing; however, the vitality of market entities had not fully recovered,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP reports, citing comments from China’s Premier Li Keqiang made during an annual national conference on clean governance.

Additional quotes

“Growing uncertainties over rising inflation and property prices, and tensions with the US, Australia and other nations that could affect grain and energy imports.”

"Those problems can impact economic stability, so we should pay close attention."

The foundation of our economic recovery is still shaky.”

"Small and medium enterprises, as well as self-employed businesses, are suffering from rising costs, which means there is heavy pressure on employment."

"It will not be easy to achieve this year's employment target."

