China’s Premier Li: Economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range – Bloomberg

“Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of dire consequences if officials don’t move decisively to prevent the economy from sliding further, saying a contraction in the second quarter must be avoided,” said Bloomberg.
The news also adds that Li’s comments at an emergency meeting Wednesday were more frank than the official readout published by state media.
Key quotes
He said China will pay a huge price with a long road to recovery if the economy can’t keep expanding at a certain rate.
That means growth must be positive in the second quarter, he said, according to the people, who declined to be identified in order to discuss official matters.
The remarks reinforce economists’ expectations that the government’s growth target this year of about 5.5% is increasingly out of reach.
Li listed a handful of objectives for local officials to focus on this year, including better balancing Covid controls and economic growth.
Li said the spike in the jobless rate -- it hit 6.1% in April, close to a record -- would bring about grave consequences.
Li also stressed the need to ensure grain output does not fall below last year’s levels, as such production is key to keeping inflation in check.
FX implications
The news seems to have a negative impression on the AUD/USD traders, due to Australia’s trade ties with China. Even so, the Aussie pair remains sidelined at around 0.7100 during the early Friday’s Asian session.
Read: AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.7100 with eyes on Aussie Retail Sales, US PCE Inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.7100 with eyes on Aussie Retail Sales, US PCE Inflation
AUD/USD holds onto the recently sidelined moves around 0.7100 as bulls and bears jostle over mixed clues heading into the key data on Friday. Also restricting the Aussie prices are downbeat statistics at home and looming economic fears over the largest customer China.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0750 key hurdle ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top, as well as monthly high, recently steady around 1.0735 as bulls await fresh clues during a lackluster Asian session on Friday. Shrinking Fed vs. ECB divergence appears the key catalyst to recall bulls.
Gold bounces from $1,850, DXY remains soft on soaring market mood
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a minor pullback towards $1,850.00 in its initial trading hours but has bounced back sharply. The precious metal is displaying a balance auction in a range of $1,840.76-1,856.35 from Wednesday.
Will Cardano price finally show its cards?
Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.80. Still, jumping in early might be too risky. Traders should wait for confirmation signals.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!