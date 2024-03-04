China’s NPC Spokesman: NPC will hold annual meeting in Beijing from March 5 to March 11

Share:

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, China's National People's Congress (NPC) spokesman Lou Qinjian said that Congress will hold its annual meeting in Beijing from March 5 to March 11.

Lou said that the government “will make new laws to deepen economic reform including in financial institutional reform to promote private companies.”

The NPC will fully support Hong Kong on the new national security law.

Decoupling will only hurt technological advancement and damage the development of the global industry.

There are no tech hurdles that can't be tackled and it is only a matter of time before we can develop it.

Will next research on lawmaking on tech advancement especially on frontier areas such as AI.

Premier Li will unveil China's economic growth target at the annual NPC session on Tuesday, tomorrow.

Premier Li won't hold a press conference after the session.

Market reaction

AUD/USD Is losing 0.05% on the day to trade at 0.6518, at press time, unable to find any inspiration from the above comments.