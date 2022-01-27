China’s new ambassador to Australia calls on to get ties back on ‘right track’

China’s new ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian urges both the countries to get their diplomatic relationship “back to the right track” after more than four years of sourness, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
The two governments were at a “critical juncture.”
The relationship faced “many difficulties and challenges as well as enormous opportunities and potentials.”
Looked forward “to working with the Australian government and friends in all sectors to increase engagement and communication.”
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Wednesday that China’s “economic coercion” against the country had been unsuccessful, with no new sanctions being imposed in a year.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is flirting with daily lows near 0.7075, little impressed by encouraging comments from China’s diplomat.
The spot is down 0.46% on the day, currently trading at 0.7079.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD holds lower ground after Fed directed bears to five-week low. Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of two-month-old.Buyers remain cautious until refreshing the 2022 peak, 61.8% FE will challenge bears past 1.1185.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, monthly support test bears post-Fed
GBP/USD battles key supports as sellers poke 1.3460 during early Thursday. The cable pair broke the 200-SMA following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish verdicts. However, clear trading beneath the same becomes necessary to convince the bears.
Gold sticks to weekly lows near $1,815 amid firmer yields
Gold price is meandering near one-week lows of $1,813, as the demand for the US dollar remains unabated amid rising two-year Treasury yields. The two-year US rates spike to fresh 23-month highs of 1.192% as the Fed funds futures tumble on expectations of five rate hikes this year.
Binance Coin price needs to reclaim $414 to avoid further losses
Binance Coin price must reclaim $414 as support in order for the bulls to target higher levels. BNB may be confronted with a stiff hurdle at the 50% retracement level at $504. However, if Binance Coin fails to slice above $414, the exchange token may drop lower toward the 200 three-day SMA.
Federal Reserve rate cycle to begin in March, markets reverse on warning Premium
The Federal Reserve kept its rate policy on schedule, indicating in its statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference that it will raise the fed funds rate at the March meeting for the first time in three years.