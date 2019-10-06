China’s May trade data (USD): Exports unexpectedly rebound, imports plunge

The China customs published trade balance for May in USD terms, reporting a bigger-than-expected increase in the trade surplus, as exports rebound surprisingly.

In USD terms,

Trade Balance (USD) May came in at +41.65B versus +13.84B previous.

Exports (YoY) May: +1.1% vs. -2.7% last.

Imports (YoY) May: -8.5% vs. -4.0% last.