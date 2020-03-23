Mainland China reports 39 (all imported) new COVID-19 cases as of March 22 (vs. 46 on March 21)

Reports 9 deaths on the mainland on March 22 (vs. 6 on March 21).

Mainland China total number of COVID-19 deaths reach 3270 as of March 22.

Total number of cases at 81093 as of end-March 22.

China’s Hubei province reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as of March 22.

Reports 9 new deaths as of March 22 vs. 5 on March 21.

More to come ...