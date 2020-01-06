China's GDP growth likely to stay above 6% in 2020 – China Press

China's GDP growth will not fall below 6.1% in 2019 and is expected to stay above 6% in 2020, the Shanghai Securities Journal reports cited Sheng Songcheng, a councillor in the Shanghai municipal government, on Monday.

Key Quotes:

“While investment growth hit a historic low in 2019, high-tech investment growth accelerated to 14.1% y/y in the first 11 months, 8.9 percentage points faster than total investment.

Investment in high-tech industries will account for more than 30% of overall investment in five years, and more than 50% in ten years.”