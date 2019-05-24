China's ForeignMin: US politicians are making all kinds of rumors but not giving any evidence

China's Foreign Ministry is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US politicians are making all kinds of rumors but are not giving any evidence.

No further comments are reported on the same.

