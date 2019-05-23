Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US - SCMP

The South China Morning Post reports that Donald Trump’s trade war and Huawei ban will push China to rethink economic ties with U.S.

"China’s official media outlets are engaging in a nationalistic outpouring against the US, telling the public that the trade talks collapsed because the US was trying to bully China but that it refused to be humiliated."

The view that China has to adapt to a new harsher reality is widely shared among Chinese academics, policymakers and even the general public on the assumption that the US-China rivalry will continue and intensify."