China’s Foreign Ministry: G7 should make concrete actions to boost global

G7 as a group should make concrete actions to boost global recovery instead of disrupting recovery, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry added that “G7 should promote equitable distribution of vaccines instead of hoarding.”

Meanwhile, defending their position on G7 scolding over threats, bullying, rights abuses, the Ministry said that the “G7 communique is a groundless accusation that grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, adding that “Beijing firmly condemns this.”

Market reaction

These comments fail to affect the market sentiment, as it holds firmer in the European session. The S&P 500 futures gain 0.31% while AUD/USD wipes out previous losses and rebounds to 0.7750.