China’s DefenceMin Spokesman Wu: Ending Hong Kong violence and restoring order is the most pressing task

Following the comments from a senior Trump Administration official, the Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Wu is on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his concerns on the Hong Kong unrest.

Wu said ending the violence and restoring order is the most pressing task in Hong Kong.

Markets are seeing a bit of a risk recovery on the push for easing the Hong Kong tensions while trade deal hopes also keep the optimism alive.

The Japanese and Chinese stocks have turned positive while the S&P 500 futures recovered early losses to trade neutral, at the time of writing. USD/JPY is struggling to extend gains towards 109.00 while the Aussie keeps its range around 0.6815.