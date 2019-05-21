China’s Ambassador to the US: China remains ready to continue trade talks with US colleagues

China’s Ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, was on wires during early Wednesday. He said that China remains ready to continue trade talks with the US.

Mr. Tiankai further added that the US changed its mind more than once while China is still committed to addressing the trade imbalance with the US by buying more products and services.

The AUD/USD showed little reaction to the news report as it trades near 0.6885 by the press time.