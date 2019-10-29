China warns U.S. criticism at U.N. over Xinjiang not 'helpful' for trade talks - RTRS

U.S. criticism at the world body of Beijing's policy in remote Xinjiang was not "helpful" for negotiations .

AUD/JPY will be the one to watch with respect to Sino/US trade relations.

In a Reuters article, it was reported that China's U.N. Ambassador, Zhang Jun, warned on Tuesday that U.S. criticism at the world body of Beijing's policy in remote Xinjiang was not "helpful" for negotiations between the two countries on a trade deal.

The United States, Britain and 21 other states pushed China on Tuesday at the U.N. to stop detaining ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims, a move that was countered by Beijing and some 53 countries jointly defending its "remarkable" rights record. "The trade talks are going on and we are seeing progress," Zhang told reporters. "I do not think its helpful for having a good solution to the issue of trade talks."

FX implications:

For now, the market remains positive that a US-China trade deal will continue to progress with expectations that the Phase One deal will be signed on 17 November when the superpowers meet in Chile at the APEC summit.

However, despite Trump's optimism, saying earlier this week that they are ahead of schedule, negotiators have warned that the deal may not be ready to sign and while the additional tariffs scheduled to be applied in December remain in place, there is a risk that sentiment could flip negative, especially of the Chile APEC summit is called off due to the protests and or it is confirmed that a deal is not ready to be put into place. Such as, AUD/JPY will be the one to watch.