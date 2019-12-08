China-US trade down 11.1% from Jan-Nov, still ‘positive’ in general – Global Times

China’s November month trade numbers seem to provide a less worrisome signal to Beijing, despite a surprise slump in exports, as Global Times recently released a story highlighting the fact that the trade war with the United States (US) is less harmful.
Key quotes
China's trade with the US plunged 11.1 percent to 3.4 trillion yuan ($483 billion) in the first 11 months of the year as the long-running bilateral trade war continued to batter both sides, according to customs data released on Sunday. The 11-month decline widened from a 10.6 percent contraction in the first 10 months.
However, China managed to make up for its worsening trade with the US by beefing up trade with other markets, and it achieved what experts described as generally positive trade volume this year.
From January to November, China's exports to the US slid 8.4 percent to 2.64 trillion yuan, while imports from the US fell 19.5 percent to 763 billion yuan. China's trade surplus with the US narrowed 3 percent on a yearly basis to 1.88 trillion yuan.
In general, China's trade successfully withstood the negative pressure from the trade war in 2019.
It's not easy for China to achieve 2.4 percent trade growth at a time when international trade is slowing significantly.
According to the customs data, China's trade with economies along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative increased 9.9 percent to 8.35 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of this year. Trade with the EU increased by 9.5 percent during the period.
FX implications
Although initial trading hours in Asia have tamed the market’s response to the news, the headlines will have a negative impact on the trade discussions between the United States (US) and China. This has a higher negative market impact mainly due to the upcoming US tariffs on December 15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japanese Q3 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While recently downbeat prints of Leading Index, Coincident Index and Overall Household Spending signal a soft reading of the growth figure, a strong number could challenge further stimulus from the Japanese Government.
AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains around 0.6840, pays little heed to China data
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6837 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Aussie pair shows no major reaction to the drop in China’s exports as a rise in imports counters the bears.
The week ahead: ECB, FED and UK elections take market's focus
US Nonfarm Payrolls have kicked markets into gear ahead of series of critical events for the week ahead. On Friday, the Nov jobs data from the US came to the US dollar's rescue against an otherwise contemptible backdrop for the currency.
Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report
Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism challenges bulls near multi-month top
GBP/USD pays a little heed to the weekend polls while trading around 1.3135 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Traders seem too cautious to extend the recent run-up beyond the seven-month top ahead of the key election in the UK.