China-US phase one trade deal is on track – Global Times

China-US phase one trade deal is on track as both sides move to implement the agreement amid concerns over the coronavirus epidemic: Chinese expert - the Global Times reports.

China and the US have begun the phase one trade agreement as scheduled amid concerns over the deal's implementation and impact of the coronavirus epidemic, along with escalating tensions between the two countries in political and other areas, said a Chinese trade expert on Thursday.



"Everything is in the process, though the US is not as fast as China is [in implementing the deal]," Gao Lingyun, with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and government trade negotiation adviser, told the Global Times, noting the US is eager to show results to its domestic audience.

In the US, concerns have been raised over China's ability to fulfil its commitment according to the deal, which includes a pledge to increase purchases of US products by $200 billion over the next two years.

FX implications

We have seen a lot of downside in FX pertaining to the risk-off flows caused by the spread of the coronavirus, impacting the yen, CHF, AUD, yuan and US dollar in the main. Should the number of cases continue to fall in China, markets may presume this to be a positive prelude for nations outside of China suffering from the spread of the virus. In such an event, we would expect a return to the norm and equilibrium in FX while central banks decipher the economic impact and translate it to appropriate monetary controls for their nation.