China to set a GDP growth target of "about 6.5 %" in 2018 – Bloomberg Survey

Bloomberg published its latest survey of economists on Friday, offering their Chinese GDP targets for 2017 and 2018.

Key Findings:

China should scrap annual gross domestic product growth targets altogether, according to all but three economists of 17 who responded

None forecast leaders will do so

Instead, they bet China will set a target for GDP growth of "about 6.5 percent" or "6.5 percent" in 2018, according to 12 of 18 analysts polled.

Five projects a range of 6 percent to 6.5 percent, and one sees 6.5 percent to 7 percent.