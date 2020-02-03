China to closely monitor economic operation, focus on impact from virus outbreak

China will closely monitor the economic operation and focus on the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, China's state media reported on Monday. Additionally, China's President Xi Jinping said that their most important task at the moment is the control of the coronavirus.

"China will speed up the start of new investment projects," the state media noted and added that they will stabilise consumption.

Risk sentiment

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, major equity indexes in Europe were up between 0.25% and 0.5% while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.6% at 1.537%.