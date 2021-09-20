China: Significant slowdown in growth in the medium-term – Natixis

“There is concern because of the low efficiency of state-owned enterprises in China, which is well known, and because a weakening of private companies and a growing role for state-owned enterprises would result in a slowdown in productivity and total factor productivity.”

“In the recent period, there has been increasing state intervention in the functioning of private companies in China: Stricter competition rules; Control of data; Control of earnings (online education sector); Refusal of foreign listings; Appointment of directors representing the state; Declarations on redistribution of wealth. These interventions explain the decline in stock market indices in China.”

“Chinese growth is expected to slow as a result of: Population ageing; The shift in the capital structure to low-productive capital (in construction), as opposed to capital in capital goods; The decline in productivity gains, first of all due to the fact that it has now almost caught up with the lag in corporate modernisation; Excessive debt , which will amplify the fall in growth due to other causes; The difficulty and cost of the energy transition, from a situation where the weight of coal in electricity production is very high, and therefore where CO2 emissions are enormous.”

