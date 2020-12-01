Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviewed the recent data releases in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“The manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) from China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) surged by 0.7 point to 52.1 in November (Bloomberg poll: 51.5; Oct: 51.4), its highest reading since September 2017. The CFLP non-manufacturing PMI also came in above expectation at 56.4 in November, up 0.2 point from October (Bloomberg poll: 56.0; Oct: 56.2). The reading is at its highest since June 2012. Both readings suggest that there is no letting up in China’s economic recovery momentum in 4Q, supported by strong seasonal demand with higher spendings expected in lieu of holiday travel.”
“The manufacturing PMI is now into its 9th consecutive month of expansion, defined as a reading above the threshold of 50. The main components including production (54.7 from 53.9 in Oct), new orders (53.9 from 52.8 in Oct) and new export orders (51.5 from 51.0 in Oct) were up strongly but employment has remained in contraction (49.5 from 49.3 in Oct) for the 7th straight month. This suggests that businesses are still cautious to increase headcount despite brightening economic outlook.”
“The rebound in the non-manufacturing PMI has been swift since March with the reading also recording its 9th consecutive month of expansion even though some industries in retail have remained weak as foreign visitors stayed away.”
“We maintain our 4Q20 GDP growth forecast at 6.2% y/y (3Q20: 4.9%) with our full-year 2020 GDP growth at 1.9%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
