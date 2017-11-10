China on the up? - UOB

China on the up? - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group explained that China National Bureau of Statistics said that the country may achieve higher economic growth than the 6.5% target this year.
Key Quotes:
"China’s manufacturing sector shows improving momentum and targeted required reserve ratio cut is to help small- and medium-sized enterprises."
"China is expected to reach capacity cut target on time this year and the capacity reduction will not impede economic growth.
China has seen mid- to high-pace of growth and improving economic structure in past five years and new economy accounted for 14.8% of national GDP in 2015."
