China on the up? - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that China National Bureau of Statistics said that the country may achieve higher economic growth than the 6.5% target this year.

Key Quotes:

"China’s manufacturing sector shows improving momentum and targeted required reserve ratio cut is to help small- and medium-sized enterprises."

"China is expected to reach capacity cut target on time this year and the capacity reduction will not impede economic growth.

China has seen mid- to high-pace of growth and improving economic structure in past five years and new economy accounted for 14.8% of national GDP in 2015."